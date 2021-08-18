MSI + EK announce new AMD X570S MPG Carbon EK X motherboard

MSI has teamed with EK on the new EK-Quantum MSI MPG X570S CARBON EK X motherboard, which not only rocks AMD's new X570S chipset -- but a pre-installed monoblock made by EK. Check it out:

The new EK-Quantum MSI MPG X570S CARBON EK X rocks a beautiful pre-installed monoblock, cooling any Ryzen CPU right up to the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X processor, as well as the VRM section of the motherboard. Important for when you want to crank up the overclocking on your Ryzen CPU.

The cooler solution on the motherboard has been tailor-made for EK-Quantum MSI MPG X570S CARBON only, with an included EK-Leak Tester that sells for $40, is included with the motherboard. The base of the monoblock is made from nickel-plated electrolytic copper -- meanwhile, the top is made from quality CNC-machined cast acrylic glass material, and partially covered by a carbon fiber style pattern. It looks so nice.

EK adds: "A premium black anodized aluminum piece covers the lighting solution, removing any unwanted hotspots and providing a more uniform lighting experience. The block is equipped with a 3-pin 5V addressable D-RGB LED strip that is compatible with the motherboard's 3-pin 5V addressable D-RGB LED header. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the addressable D-RGB header".

There's also premium service that EK provides for customers worldwide included with the EK-Quantum MSI MPG X570S CARBON EK X. The new EK-Quantum MSI MPG X570S CARBON EK X motherboard is available for pre-order right now on the EK Webshop and worldwide retailers, and is expected to ship on September 6, 2021 -- it'll launch for €549.90 which works out to around $645.

EK-Quantum MSI MPG X570S CARBON EK X