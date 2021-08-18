All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI + EK announce new AMD X570S MPG Carbon EK X motherboard

MSI's new EK-Quantum MSI MPG X570S CARBON EK X motherboard packs tweaked X570S chipset, pre-installed monoblock, and more.

Published Wed, Aug 18 2021 10:55 PM CDT
MSI has teamed with EK on the new EK-Quantum MSI MPG X570S CARBON EK X motherboard, which not only rocks AMD's new X570S chipset -- but a pre-installed monoblock made by EK. Check it out:

The new EK-Quantum MSI MPG X570S CARBON EK X rocks a beautiful pre-installed monoblock, cooling any Ryzen CPU right up to the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X processor, as well as the VRM section of the motherboard. Important for when you want to crank up the overclocking on your Ryzen CPU.

The cooler solution on the motherboard has been tailor-made for EK-Quantum MSI MPG X570S CARBON only, with an included EK-Leak Tester that sells for $40, is included with the motherboard. The base of the monoblock is made from nickel-plated electrolytic copper -- meanwhile, the top is made from quality CNC-machined cast acrylic glass material, and partially covered by a carbon fiber style pattern. It looks so nice.

EK adds: "A premium black anodized aluminum piece covers the lighting solution, removing any unwanted hotspots and providing a more uniform lighting experience. The block is equipped with a 3-pin 5V addressable D-RGB LED strip that is compatible with the motherboard's 3-pin 5V addressable D-RGB LED header. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the addressable D-RGB header".

There's also premium service that EK provides for customers worldwide included with the EK-Quantum MSI MPG X570S CARBON EK X. The new EK-Quantum MSI MPG X570S CARBON EK X motherboard is available for pre-order right now on the EK Webshop and worldwide retailers, and is expected to ship on September 6, 2021 -- it'll launch for €549.90 which works out to around $645.

EK-Quantum MSI MPG X570S CARBON EK X

  • Supports AMD Ryzen 5000 series, 5000 G-Series, 4000 G-Series, 3000 Series, 3000 G-Series, 2000 Series, and 2000 G-Series desktop CPUs.
  • Supports DDR4 Memory, 5300+ (OC) MHz.
  • Ready 4 the Future: Supports Lightning Gen 4 PCIe and M.2 solutions with up to 64GB/s bandwidth.
  • Enhanced Power Design: 14+2 Duet Rail Power System, 8+4 pin CPU power connectors, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost.
  • MYSTIC LIGHT: 16.8 million colors / 29 effects controlled in one click. MYSTIC LIGHT EXTENSION supports both the RGB and RAINBOW LED strip.
  • M.2 Shield Frozr: Both M.2 slots with Shield Frozr built for high-performance system and non-stop gaming experience.
  • AUDIO BOOST 5: Isolated audio with a high-quality audio processor & amp for the most immersive gaming experience.
  • 2.5G LAN with LAN Manager, BlueTooth 5.2, and Intel Wi-Fi 6E Solution: Upgraded network solution for professional and multimedia use; delivers a secure, stable, and fast network connection.
  • USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C: Powered by AMD USB 3.2 Gen2 controller, all USB Type-C ports can run up to 10Gbps at the same time.
  • Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation.
  • Included EK-Leak Tester
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

