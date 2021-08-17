All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Walmart is making a move towards adopting cryptocurrency

In recent weeks, there's been a large increase in moves being made towards cryptocurrency adoption. Walmart has now joined in.

Published Tue, Aug 17 2021 6:05 AM CDT
Walmart is reportedly making a move towards adopting cryptocurrency, according to a new hiring position listing.

According to a job listing on Walmart Careers website, the company is looking for a "Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead". The job description states that Walmart is looking for someone who will drive the digital currency strategy for Walmart, will be able to partner effectively with design leaders in other departments within the company, commit to a product roadmap, and "Identify Crypto-related investment and partnerships".

There are several qualifications for the position as well; "Bachelor's Degree, 10+ years of experience in product or program management, technology commercialization and/or technology, experience with the cryptocurrency ecosystem and related technologies, and experience in developing strategy and the execution roadmap."

It seems that Walmart is looking for an individual that will guide the company into its adoption into digital currencies. If you are interested in the position, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:entrepreneur.com

