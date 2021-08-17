All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA says 2024 moon landing isn't possible, but Elon Musk has a fix

NASA's Inspector General has said that the upcoming Moon 2024 moon landing isn't possible, but Elon Musk says he has a solution.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Aug 17 2021 4:34 AM CDT
Unfortunately, NASA has said that due to delays, the space agency won't be able to land humans on the moon by 2024.

The news comes from an audit from NASA's Inspector General, who said that due to delays caused by the dispute with the lunar lander between Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, Elon Musk's SpaceX, and space suit development, the launch will now be delayed. The audit states, "These delays - attributable to funding shortfalls, COVID-19 impacts, and technical challenges - have left no schedule margin for delivery of the two flight-ready xEMUs. Given the integration requirements, the suits would not be ready for flight until April 2025 at the earliest".

In response to the news posted to CNBC's Space Reporter Michael Sheetz's Twitter account, Elon Musk said that he has a solution to the problem, stating that "SpaceX could do it if need be", referring to the spacesuit development. Additionally, Musk was asked if SpaceX would have Starship ready to land humans on the moon by 2024 (despite other delays), Musk said, "Probably sooner".

NEWS SOURCE:mysanantonio.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

