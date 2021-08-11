Mexico dumps human poo into the ocean, forcing a US beach to close

Mexico has dumped human waste into the ocean and has caused an entire beach to be contaminated, resulting in its closure.

Mexico is no stranger to dumping human waste into the ocean, but now the country has forced the closure of a US beach due to contamination.

A new report from KUSI has revealed that Mexico has dumped human sewage into the ocean, causing the water in Imperial Beach to be seriously contaminated and the beach to be closed. According to KUSi's Dan Planete, who has been reporting on this problem that has been occurring for the last forty years, the increase in visitors to the Playas de Tijuana beach in Mexico has caused the increase in the amount of dumping into the ocean.

The closure of the US beach comes just two days after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that they were on their way to help the situation in Mexico. The dumping in the ocean is a result of a lack of sewage system, hence EPA's announcement of coming to the country's assistance. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.