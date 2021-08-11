All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Mexico dumps human poo into the ocean, forcing a US beach to close

Mexico has dumped human waste into the ocean and has caused an entire beach to be contaminated, resulting in its closure.

Published Wed, Aug 11 2021 3:33 AM CDT
Mexico is no stranger to dumping human waste into the ocean, but now the country has forced the closure of a US beach due to contamination.

A new report from KUSI has revealed that Mexico has dumped human sewage into the ocean, causing the water in Imperial Beach to be seriously contaminated and the beach to be closed. According to KUSi's Dan Planete, who has been reporting on this problem that has been occurring for the last forty years, the increase in visitors to the Playas de Tijuana beach in Mexico has caused the increase in the amount of dumping into the ocean.

The closure of the US beach comes just two days after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that they were on their way to help the situation in Mexico. The dumping in the ocean is a result of a lack of sewage system, hence EPA's announcement of coming to the country's assistance. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:kusi.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

