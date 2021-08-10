All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Infinite's battle royale mode reportedly connected to campaign

Halo Infinite's battle royal mode is reportedly tied to the game's campaign...if it hasn't been cancelled outright, that is.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Aug 10 2021 8:46 AM CDT
Halo Infinite may be getting a battle royale mode after all, and it could be somehow linked to the game's campaign mode.

According to new reports from Battlefield informant Tom Henderson, Halo Infinite's new BR mode is connected to the campaign story arc. Exact information is sparse, but sources haven't clarified to Henderson whether or not the battle royale mode has been scrapped. This hybrid approach follows games like Apex Legends and the new Battlefield 2042 that will tell a story with their respective online live services.

Dataminers found sound clips for battle royale in the Halo Infinite preview source code, despite 343i saying in 2019 and later in 2020 that the game wouldn't have a BR mode.

343 Industries developers have yet to comment on the reports but they have confirmed another flighting test is on the way before the game's release.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

