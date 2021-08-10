All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This is the most irregular star shape, it looks like 'cosmic football'

Have you ever wondered what the weirdest looking star in the entire Milky Way is? Well, maybe it's the least spherical one.

Published Tue, Aug 10 2021 3:06 AM CDT
Kirsten Banks, an Australian astrophysicist that graduated from the University of New South Wales, has shown off what is renowned as the least spherical star studied to date.

This is the most irregular star shape, it looks like 'cosmic football' 02 | TweakTown.com
In a recent video posted to Banks' TikTok account, the Australian astrophysicist replied to a question from a fan who asked, "Show us the most irregular star shape!". Banks goes on to highlight the star Achernar, the primary star of the binary system designated Alpha Eridani and is the 9th brightest star in the night sky. View video here.

Achernar is the least spherical star researchers have studied to date, and that is because of how fast it spins. Banks explains that the strange shape of the star is a result of its spinning 155 miles every second, causing its equatorial diameter to be 56% greater than its polar diameter. This extreme rotate speed has forced the star into an oblate shape and has caused it to be described as a "cosmic football". For more quick astronomy facts, check out Banks' TikTok account here.

NEWS SOURCE:tiktok.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

