New Hellblade upgrades push Xbox Series X to its limits

Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice gets significant performance and visual upgrades as Ninja Theory experiments with UE5 for the sequel.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Aug 9 2021 3:10 PM CDT
Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice gets a free next-gen patch that pushes the Xbox Series S and X consoles to their limits.

New Hellblade upgrades push Xbox Series X to its limits 23 | TweakTown.com
Ninja Theory just released a hugely ambitious new patch for Hellblade that supercharges performance and visuals. The game now has three modes, including a 4K 30FPS mode with ray DirectX 12 raytracing turned on and even an 120FPS option.

The modes use a combination of dynamic resolution scaling in order to achieve 60FPS and 120FPS gameplay, as well as 4K 30FPS RT. The optimizations add in higher texture resolution, increased light particle quality and environmental draw distances, and overall boosted levels of detail (LOD).

New Hellblade upgrades push Xbox Series X to its limits 343 | TweakTown.com

The update was developed by QLOC, the same devs who helped bring Hellblade to the Switch, and the main dev team is busy creating Senua's Saga using Unreal Engine 5's next-generation technology.

NEWS SOURCE:hellblade.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

