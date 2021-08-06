Here's what PUBG and DC Comics have in common

Gaming's most notorious battle royale gets a name change to make it instantly recognizable in SEO but it doesn't sound great.

Interestingly enough, PUBG shares something in common with DC Comics: A new name change.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Krafton has officially changed PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds to PUBG: Battlegrounds. Gaming's most notorious battle royale is now called PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds: Battlegrounds. As PC Gamer points out, this quite similar to the name change of nerdom's most popular comic series from DC to DC Comics, which literally means Detective Comics Comics.

Interestingly enough this name switch happened in late June. The earliest mention of PUBG: Battlegrounds is on June 30, where the parent company directly referred to the game with this new moniker. The previous press releases still have the old PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds name. The game's listings on Steam, PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store have all been changed.

More fun facts about PUBG Studios: the multi-branch dev teams are currently hiring a whopping 259 employees across various disciplines, with its Seoul, Korea branch hiring 188 people.

PUBG is now a multi-game franchise with PUBG mobile, another mobile game called Deep State, and the sci-horror spin-off The Callisto Protocol.