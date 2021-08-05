Windows 11 Insider Preview updated, lots of new fixes included

Windows 11 Build 22000.120 is here with a plethora of changes, improvements and so much more -- Insiders can download it now.

Microsoft has quite the operating system on its hands with Windows 11, which isn't even in finished form yet -- but the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build has just been updated.

The new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120 is here, and it has a bucket load of changes, fixes, improvements, and more. There is the introduction of the new Family widget for MSA accounts, in all Windows languages and regions -- it lets you keep an eye on all of the recent activity of people inside of your Microsoft family group.

Smaller tweaks include adjustments on how the close button looks in the Taskbar preview windows, or when changing backgrounds for Desktops -- if you've got Settings open, using Choose Background via Task View will now force Settings to move to whichever Desktop you're actually working on. Nice little touches here and there.

You can find a full list of the changes and improvements on the official Windows blog here.

Windows 11 Build 22000.120: Changes and Improvements