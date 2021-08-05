All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Windows 11 Insider Preview updated, lots of new fixes included

Windows 11 Build 22000.120 is here with a plethora of changes, improvements and so much more -- Insiders can download it now.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Aug 5 2021 10:15 PM CDT
Microsoft has quite the operating system on its hands with Windows 11, which isn't even in finished form yet -- but the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build has just been updated.

The new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120 is here, and it has a bucket load of changes, fixes, improvements, and more. There is the introduction of the new Family widget for MSA accounts, in all Windows languages and regions -- it lets you keep an eye on all of the recent activity of people inside of your Microsoft family group.

Smaller tweaks include adjustments on how the close button looks in the Taskbar preview windows, or when changing backgrounds for Desktops -- if you've got Settings open, using Choose Background via Task View will now force Settings to move to whichever Desktop you're actually working on. Nice little touches here and there.

You can find a full list of the changes and improvements on the official Windows blog here.

Windows 11 Build 22000.120: Changes and Improvements

  • We are introducing a new Family widget for MSA accounts! It is available in all Windows languages and regions. It allows you to see recent activity from members of your Microsoft family group.windows 11 build 22000
  • We are beginning to rollout notification badging for the Chat icon on the Taskbar. Not everyone will see it right away at first.
  • Made some adjustments to improve how the close button looks like in the Taskbar preview windows.
  • When changing backgrounds for Desktops, even if Settings is already open, using Choose Background via Task View will now force Settings to move to whichever Desktop you're actually on.
  • Moved the Identify button in Display Settings to be right under the control for arranging your monitors (when you have multiple monitors connected) so it's easier to find.
  • We've updated File Explorer's context menu to be a little more compact for mouse users.
  • Updated the "New" button in the File Explorer's command bar to use a dropdown menu style with all options in one list instead of a nested list.
  • We've made some adjustments to improve the use of space and thumbnail sizes within ALT + Tab, Task View and snap assist.
NEWS SOURCE:blogs.windows.com

