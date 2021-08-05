Bezos' Blue Origin swings at Musk's SpaceX over losing huge NASA deal

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has taken an aggressive stance towards Elon Musk's SpaceX with a recent info-graphic posted on its website.

Blue Origin has posted a new info-graphic to its website that states that SpaceX's method of transporting NASA astronauts back to the moon is "immensely complex & high risk".

The Jeff Bezos-founded space exploration company, protested NASA's decision to award SpaceX with a $2.9 billion contract to construct the next lunar lander and transportation system to put NASA astronauts back on the moon. Blue Origin officially protested NASA's decision, and NASA told SpaceX to halt any construction until the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a decision, which they gave on Monday.

The GAO said, "NASA did not violate procurement law or regulation when it decided to make only one award," which was Blue Origin's entire defense in protesting the initial decision. Since then, Bezos' Blue Origin has been slinging criticisms out at NASA and SpaceX for being denied the opportunity to construct their own method, and the recent info-graphic that was discovered on its website is another example of how the company is expressing itself about the decision made.

Blue Origin states that investing in SpaceX is risky for NASA, writing, "There are an unprecedented number of technologies, developments, and operations that have never been done before for Starship to land on the moon."

Adding in big, bold letters, "Lunar Starship: Immensely Complex & High Risk."

