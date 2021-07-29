NASA to build new cutting-edge deep-space antenna worth $81 million

NASA is currently planning on the construction of a new deep-space communication dish in an effort to address upcoming demand on the network.

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Deep Space Network Project Manager Bradford Arnold told Region Media that the most recent upgrades to the current facilities are struggling with the demand and that the construction of this new cutting-edge deep-space antenna will get ahead of the coming problem. The new deep-space antenna is estimated to cost around $82.3 million and will be constructed in Tidbinbilla, Canberra, Australia.

Arnold told Region Media, "We are trying to address the upcoming demand by developing new efficiencies and building more antennas. All missions may expect to get a little less than they get now." Arnold goes on to say that there are 34 upcoming missions that the network would need to handle, and that's "about 70 percent more than we have today. While the new antennas will help, it's likely the [deep space network] will struggle to keep up."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.