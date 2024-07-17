NASA achieves world's first by sending hip-hop song to deep space

NASA has successfully sent the world's first hip-hop song into deep space with its largest and most sensitive communications network.

Published
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

Science can sometimes be quite boring, perhaps even lacking in traditional "fun," but sometimes science presents opportunities to have fun and push the envelope of what is possible.

NASA has collaborated with Missy Elliot to send the first hip-hop song to deep space via a test of its Deep Space Network (DSN), the world's largest and most sensitive telecommunications service. The DSN is comprised of a giant 112-foot-wide radio dish called the Deep Space Station 13. The antenna is located at the DSN's Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in Barstow, and on Friday, it blasted Ellitot's song "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" 158 million miles to Venus.

The transmission was made at the speed of light and it took nearly 14 minutes to reach Earth's neighboring planet. The collaborate, while seeming quite random at face value, was purposeful as NASA recognized Elliot's passion for space and pushing boundaries.

Brittany Brown, director of the Digital and Technology Division, Office of Communications at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said, "Both space exploration and Missy Elliott's art have been about pushing boundaries. Missy has a track record of infusing space-centric storytelling and futuristic visuals in her music videos, so the opportunity to collaborate on something out of this world is truly fitting."

Deep Space Network (DSN)
Open Gallery 2

Deep Space Network (DSN)

Elliot commented on the collaborate and having her music "going out of this world", saying she selected Venus because it "symbolizes strength, beauty, and empowerment".

"I still can't believe I'm going out of this world with NASA through the Deep Space Network when 'The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)' becomes the first ever hip-hop song to transmit to space!" said Elliott. "I chose Venus because it symbolizes strength, beauty, and empowerment and I am so humbled to have the opportunity to share my art and my message with the universe!"

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/17/2024 at 3:32 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags