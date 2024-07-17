NASA achieves world's first by sending hip-hop song to deep space

NASA has successfully sent the world's first hip-hop song into deep space with its largest and most sensitive communications network.

Science can sometimes be quite boring, perhaps even lacking in traditional "fun," but sometimes science presents opportunities to have fun and push the envelope of what is possible.

NASA has collaborated with Missy Elliot to send the first hip-hop song to deep space via a test of its Deep Space Network (DSN), the world's largest and most sensitive telecommunications service. The DSN is comprised of a giant 112-foot-wide radio dish called the Deep Space Station 13. The antenna is located at the DSN's Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in Barstow, and on Friday, it blasted Ellitot's song "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" 158 million miles to Venus.

The transmission was made at the speed of light and it took nearly 14 minutes to reach Earth's neighboring planet. The collaborate, while seeming quite random at face value, was purposeful as NASA recognized Elliot's passion for space and pushing boundaries.

Brittany Brown, director of the Digital and Technology Division, Office of Communications at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said, "Both space exploration and Missy Elliott's art have been about pushing boundaries. Missy has a track record of infusing space-centric storytelling and futuristic visuals in her music videos, so the opportunity to collaborate on something out of this world is truly fitting."

Elliot commented on the collaborate and having her music "going out of this world", saying she selected Venus because it "symbolizes strength, beauty, and empowerment".