Hundreds witness bright flash, sonic boom and fireball in night sky

Hundreds of people have witnessed a bright flash, a thunderous sonic boom, and then a fireball streak across the night sky.

Published Wed, Jul 28 2021 3:05 AM CDT
There have been numerous reports of a thunderous sonic boom being heard, as well as a bright flash in the night sky followed by a streak of fire.

Several hundred witnesses in North Texas have reported seeing a fireball streak across the night sky at around 9:00 pm local time on Sunday. According to the American Meteor Society, there have so far been 213 reports of the fireball, with the majority of the witnesses being in northeastern Texas, but some coming from Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Most people who were lucky enough to witness the fireball streaking across the sky reported that it only lasted for 3 - 4 seconds before disappearing. So, what is it? For those who don't know, a fireball is a meteor as bright as the planet Venus, and according to NASA, fireballs are a common occurrence on Earth but usually pose no danger. Upon entering Earth's atmosphere, these meteors can measure more than 3 feet in diameter, but as it plummets to Earth's surface, the friction from the atmosphere causes it to burn up.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, fireball.amsmeteors.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

