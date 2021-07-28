Hundreds witness bright flash, sonic boom and fireball in night sky

There have been numerous reports of a thunderous sonic boom being heard, as well as a bright flash in the night sky followed by a streak of fire.

Several hundred witnesses in North Texas have reported seeing a fireball streak across the night sky at around 9:00 pm local time on Sunday. According to the American Meteor Society, there have so far been 213 reports of the fireball, with the majority of the witnesses being in northeastern Texas, but some coming from Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Most people who were lucky enough to witness the fireball streaking across the sky reported that it only lasted for 3 - 4 seconds before disappearing. So, what is it? For those who don't know, a fireball is a meteor as bright as the planet Venus, and according to NASA, fireballs are a common occurrence on Earth but usually pose no danger. Upon entering Earth's atmosphere, these meteors can measure more than 3 feet in diameter, but as it plummets to Earth's surface, the friction from the atmosphere causes it to burn up.

