This gaming event is the first to require COVID-19 vaccination records

PAX West becomes the first on-site gaming event to require COVID-19 vaccination records or proof of negative COVID-19 tests.

Published Tue, Jul 27 2021 5:55 PM CDT
PAX West will require all attendees and exhibitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination records or a negative COVID test result.

PAX West, held from September 3-6 in Seattle, Washington, will have strict health guidelines for everyone at the event. Today organizing company ReedPop delivered a statement confirming workers, attendees, and exhibitors will have to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or negative for the virus in order to get in.

"We are pleased to announce that, in line with the recommendations of state and local public health authorities, we will be implementing a vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirement for everyone at PAX West.

"Prior to entry we will now require proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination series or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test, each to be verified with a valid, government issued ID."

The company also says that masks are mandatory for everyone at the show, and that on-site security will be there to enforce the new guidelines.

This news follows mandatory COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in states like New York and California.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

