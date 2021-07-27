This gaming event is the first to require COVID-19 vaccination records

PAX West becomes the first on-site gaming event to require COVID-19 vaccination records or proof of negative COVID-19 tests.

PAX West will require all attendees and exhibitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination records or a negative COVID test result.

PAX West, held from September 3-6 in Seattle, Washington, will have strict health guidelines for everyone at the event. Today organizing company ReedPop delivered a statement confirming workers, attendees, and exhibitors will have to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or negative for the virus in order to get in.

"We are pleased to announce that, in line with the recommendations of state and local public health authorities, we will be implementing a vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirement for everyone at PAX West.

"Prior to entry we will now require proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination series or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test, each to be verified with a valid, government issued ID."

The company also says that masks are mandatory for everyone at the show, and that on-site security will be there to enforce the new guidelines.

This news follows mandatory COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in states like New York and California.