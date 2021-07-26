All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 leaks: beast GPU, 100%+ faster than RTX 3090

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will set fire to Paris on August 12

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's most ambitious expansion to date will chronicle the brutal Siege of Paris when it launches August 12.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jul 26 2021 6:38 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's massive Siege of Paris expansion is set to launch August 12, where it will chronicle one of the most pivotal and bloody events in French history.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will set fire to Paris on August 12 12 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In just a few weeks, Ubisoft will set fire to its home country with the new Siege of Paris expansion in AC Valhalla. The update is the most ambitious to date and features the triumphant return of classic assassination-style missions (dubbed black box missions), but the real meat and potatoes is the historical storyline.

The expansion will highlight the brutal Siege of Paris where tens of thousands of Vikings attacked Charles the Fat's forces and tried to take the city. They were eventually paid to leave, but not until months of destruction took place.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will set fire to Paris on August 12 233 | TweakTown.com

Now Ubisoft has attached an August 12, 2021 date to the expansion, and it will be included in the paid season pass. Here's more from Ubisoft:

"...sail to Francia with Eivor in the second expansion, The Siege of Paris, to find out if the disturbing rumors are true. Explore the lush countryside, forge alliances, and behold new enemies of all sizes. Choose how you'll complete objectives and infiltrate the corrupt and war-torn land with the introduction of Black Box Infiltration Missions. Engage the forces of Charles the Fat and set Paris aflame.

"Sail to the kingdom of Francia and engage the forces of Charles the Fat as you participate in the Vikings' most daring conquest. Infiltrate the city of Paris, forge new alliances within its walls, and strike a blow that will shatter an empire."

Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$45.95
$29.99$49.93$46.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/26/2021 at 6:38 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.