Bumble dating app match leads FBI to a US Capitol Riot suspect

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has been lead to a capitol building rioter from data provided to them by Bumble.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has arrested a man on Friday after acquiring evidence about him through the Bumble dating app.

According to court documents, the man, Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, admitted to participating in the US Capitol Building riot that happened on January 6 to a Bumble match. Quentin is accused of assaulting and pepper-spraying police officers, according to federal authorities.

Quentin is also charged with obstruction in an official proceeding, "felony assaulting police, obstruction of law enforcement, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, demonstrating in a Capitol building and engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds", per NBCNewYork. Quentin has already made his first court appearance this past Friday in the Southern District of Texas.

Stories such as these should stand as examples that private messages between two parties on platforms that don't have end-to-end encryption are not "private" and that if you admit to any felonies that are worth the police chasing up, they will use what you said to charge you.

