Bumble dating app match leads FBI to a US Capitol Riot suspect

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has been lead to a capitol building rioter from data provided to them by Bumble.

Published Mon, Jul 26 2021 6:04 AM CDT
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has arrested a man on Friday after acquiring evidence about him through the Bumble dating app.

Bumble dating app match leads FBI to a US Capitol Riot suspect 01 | TweakTown.com

According to court documents, the man, Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, admitted to participating in the US Capitol Building riot that happened on January 6 to a Bumble match. Quentin is accused of assaulting and pepper-spraying police officers, according to federal authorities.

Quentin is also charged with obstruction in an official proceeding, "felony assaulting police, obstruction of law enforcement, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, demonstrating in a Capitol building and engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds", per NBCNewYork. Quentin has already made his first court appearance this past Friday in the Southern District of Texas.

Stories such as these should stand as examples that private messages between two parties on platforms that don't have end-to-end encryption are not "private" and that if you admit to any felonies that are worth the police chasing up, they will use what you said to charge you.

For more information on this story, check out this linkhere.

NEWS SOURCE:nbcnewyork.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

