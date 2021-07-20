WD's Battlefield 2042 SSDs: 3.6GB/sec, $115 for 500GB, $180 for 1TB

Western Digital's new Battlefield 2042-themed WD_BLACK SN750 SE SSDs come with a copy of the game and can hit up to 3.6GB/sec.

Western Digital reveals pricing, availability, and capacities for its new Battlefield 2042 SSD bundle lineup.

PC gamers in need of a big storage speed boost can now grab a high-end WD Black SSD with a free copy of Battlefield 2042. WD has opened up pre-orders for its Battlefield 2042 SSD bundle that includes a WD_BLACK SN750 SE SSD as well as a digital version of DICE's new 128-player multiplayer carnage-fest Battlefield 2042.

The WD Black SN750 SE is an M.2 NVMe SSD capable of hitting 3.6GB/sec over PCIe 4.0, and the bundles come in two sizes: 500GB ($114.99) and 1TB ($179.99). WD says this bundle will be available to gamers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The bundle includes the standard edition of Battlefield 2042, which grants early access to the game's upcoming beta.

Battlefield 2042 releases on October 22 on PC and consoles.

"The WD_BLACK brand's reputation as a leader in gaming storage solutions along with its commitment to providing players the best gaming experience through its high-quality line of performance SSDs led us to team up with Western Digital as the official Gaming Storage Partner for Battlefield 2042," said Kabir Kumar, Sr. Brand Director at EA.

"EA and DICE are committed to ensuring Battlefield players have the best gaming experience- a mission which drives our WD_BLACK brand," said Susan Park, vice president of Product Marketing, Western Digital. "Battlefield 2042 brings a vast new world full of immersive maps and dynamic gameplay to the FPS genre, and we're excited to be a part of this bold new chapter."