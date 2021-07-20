All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
DirectStorage API Developer Preview now available, works on Windows 10

Microsoft DirectStorage preview will work with Windows 10 version 1909 and above, boosting load times on PC with your SSD.

Published Tue, Jul 20 2021 8:13 PM CDT
Microsoft's new DirectStorage API was previously touted as exclusive to Windows 11, but not anymore -- Microsoft has announced that the DirectStorage preview will be compatible with Windows 10 version 1909 and above.

The new DirectStorage API debuted with Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles, with the company promising it would debut in developer preview form on the PC in the summer. At the time, it was thought DirectStorage would be a Windows 11 exclusive, but nope.

Program Manager Hassan Uraizee explains: "Microsoft is committed to ensuring that when game developers adopt a new API, they can reach as many gamers as possible. As such, games built against the DirectStorage SDK will be compatible with Windows 10, version 1909 and up; the same as the DirectX 12 Agility SDK".

As for what to expect out of DirectStorage, here's the features you will enjoy:

  • The new DirectStorage API programming model that provides a DX12-style batched submission/completion calling pattern, relieving apps from the need to individually manage thousands of IO requests/completion notifications per second
  • GPU decompression providing super-fast asset decompression for load time and streaming scenarios (coming in a later preview)
  • Storage stack optimizations: On Windows 11, this consists of an upgraded OS storage stack that unlocks the full potential of DirectStorage, and on Windows 10, games will still benefit from the more efficient use of the legacy OS storage stack
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

