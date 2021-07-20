DirectStorage API Developer Preview now available, works on Windows 10

Microsoft DirectStorage preview will work with Windows 10 version 1909 and above, boosting load times on PC with your SSD.

Microsoft's new DirectStorage API was previously touted as exclusive to Windows 11, but not anymore -- Microsoft has announced that the DirectStorage preview will be compatible with Windows 10 version 1909 and above.

The new DirectStorage API debuted with Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles, with the company promising it would debut in developer preview form on the PC in the summer. At the time, it was thought DirectStorage would be a Windows 11 exclusive, but nope.

Program Manager Hassan Uraizee explains: "Microsoft is committed to ensuring that when game developers adopt a new API, they can reach as many gamers as possible. As such, games built against the DirectStorage SDK will be compatible with Windows 10, version 1909 and up; the same as the DirectX 12 Agility SDK".

As for what to expect out of DirectStorage, here's the features you will enjoy: