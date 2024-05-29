Microsoft's DirectSR out now, combines DLSS, FSR, and XeSS into a single API for game devs

DirectSR (Direct Super Resolution) tech for DirectX makes it simple for developers to add DLSS, FSR, and XeSS into their games, and it's available now.

Microsoft has announced that DirectSR is now available via the Agility SDK 1.714.0-preview release for game developers working with DirectX 12. Microsoft partnered with AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA to create this new API, allowing developers to integrate all the various upscaling technologies into their games.

This includes AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), Intel XeSS, and NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution. "These cutting-edge solutions elevate the gaming experience by boosting frame rates while maintaining exceptional visual quality," Microsoft's Joshua Tucker writes in the announcement. "Yet as the number of SR variants continues to grow, developers are in search of a common SR API that will seamlessly scale across the hardware ecosystem."

DirectSR breaks upscaling down to a common set of inputs and outputs so that a "single code path" can then plug straight into DLSS, FSR, and XeSS. With DirectSR, more PC game releases will support all three technologies at launch. It's a standalone solution that doesn't require "vendor-specific SDKs" or additional tools.

DirectSR support will be a part of GPU drivers, and for GeForce RTX owners, it will be available in NVIDIA's upcoming 560.38 GeForce Game Ready Driver.

Here are quotes from the AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA praising DirectSR.

"It was a pleasure to collaborate with Microsoft on the design and development of DirectSR as a way to unify developer access to super resolution technologies across all platforms. We are excited to have AMD FSR 2.2 delivered as a built-in implementation in DirectSR as part of this preview release." Andrej Zdravkovic, Senior Vice President of GPU Technologies and Engineering Software, and Chief Software Officer at AMD

"Intel strongly endorses Microsoft's DirectSR specification, and the collaborative efforts involved in its creation - it simplifies the lives of game developers and ensures more gamers will experience Intel's XeSS up-scaling technology on Intel GPUs." Alexander Kharlamov, Senior Director, Intel GPU Rendering