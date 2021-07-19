All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Aliens will visit us today, says 'regularly abducted' Reddit user

Nintendo warns investors Switch OLED models won't be more profitable

Nintendo denies Bloomberg's latest report that it makes up to $40 profit on every Switch OLED model sold at $350 MSRP retail.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jul 19 2021 2:24 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Bloomberg estimates that Nintendo could make a $40 profit on every Switch OLED sold, and Nintendo steps in to deny the claims.

Nintendo sells every Switch console at a profit, and the new Switch OLED, which retails for $50 more than the base Switch, will be no different. But how much profit will Nintendo make on each new premium Switch? Bloomberg spoke to hardware manufacturers and supply line operators for a rough estimate.

The findings were that the Switch OLED cost Nintendo roughly $10 more to make than existing models including the new rigid OLED panel displays, doubled NAND flash storage, and dock revisions. If accurate, this would mean Nintendo makes a $40 profit on every unit sold.

The company says this estimate isn't true.

Read Also: Nintendo R&D has been spending on deep learning since 2019, likely for DLSS-powered Switch 4K model

The Switch OLED won't have a higher profit margin than the base Switch--which makes sense given the models are different and the existing consoles already have established multi-million unit production deals. While the Switch OLED is mostly identical to the current Switch, featuring the same 16nm Tegra X1+ processor and 4GB of RAM, the storage and panels have been upgraded, which calls for the need of separate production orders.

The truth is no one knows how much Nintendo pays for its products. These deals are strictly NDA'd and confidential, and Nintendo receives specific rates based on wholesale pricing and other factors.

Nintendo also has a 4-year head start on base Switch console production and they've likely honed it down to a science. The Switch OLED model is brand new and while similar to the mass-produced predecessors, the new models will still take some time to mature both in the market and on supply lines.

Nintendo warns investors Switch OLED models won't be more profitable 4 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.00
$299.00$299.00$299.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/19/2021 at 1:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.