All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Aliens will visit us today, says 'regularly abducted' Reddit user

Engineers to build school with an infinity cycling track on the roof

Engineers are planning to build a large eco-friendly 'forest school' that has an infinity-symbol cyclist track on the roof.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Jul 19 2021 5:38 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new eco-friendly school is being constructed to battle worsening air quality in a populated city, and the school with have an infinity cyclist track on the roof.

Engineers to build school with an infinity cycling track on the roof 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The architecture firm named Nudes will build the school in the Indian city of Pune after it won a competition for the construction of an eco-friendly school to be made in the city. Pune has seen a rise in population in the last decade, which has caused air quality to drop below World Health Organization guidelines, thus the competition for an eco-friendly school to be constructed in the densely populated region.

Nudes have proposed a very ambitious design for the school. It features a vertical garden that is designed to improve the air quality around it. Nudes has dubbed the design "Forest School", and on the roof of the Forest School will be a cyclist track that students of the school can use to exercise. The cyclist track is in the shape of an infinity symbol. The images below have been sourced from Nudes.

Engineers to build school with an infinity cycling track on the roof 02 | TweakTown.com
Engineers to build school with an infinity cycling track on the roof 03 | TweakTown.com
Engineers to build school with an infinity cycling track on the roof 04 | TweakTown.com
Engineers to build school with an infinity cycling track on the roof 05 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.