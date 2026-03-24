Microsoft and NVIDIA plan to use AI to help build nuclear power plants to power AI

Microsoft and NVIDIA are collaborating on a new 'AI for nuclear energy' initiative that will leverage AI tools to accelerate the production of new plants.

TL;DR: Microsoft and NVIDIA are partnering to use AI in accelerating nuclear power plant construction, aiming to create safe, carbon-free energy for AI infrastructure. Their AI tools streamline permitting, reduce documentation errors, and employ Digital Twins for efficient project management, cutting costs and delays significantly.

It's no secret that investment in data centers and AI infrastructure has been straining energy resources, and that the biggest players in the industry are looking for a clean solution to meet the energy needs of the AI factories of the future. One of those solutions is nuclear power, with Microsoft's Darryl Willis, the Corporate Vice President of the company's Worldwide Energy and Resources Industry, calling it "the essential backbone for this future."

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And with the newly announced AI collaboration for nuclear power between Microsoft and NVIDIA, both companies are looking to accelerate the construction of new nuclear power plants for AI. With the help of AI. Yes, that means leveraging cutting-edge AI tools for streamlining the permitting process, which can cost "hundreds of millions of dollars." Plus, the creation of Digital Twins and simulations to enable faster iteration.

Microsoft is clear that this collaboration isn't simply about accelerating the process, but also about enabling engineers and regulators to focus on "building a safe, secure, high-capacity, carbon-free power source that's on-time and on-budget." Here's a more detailed snippet from the announcement.

Engineers can spend thousands of hours drafting, cross-referencing, formatting, searching, reviewing, and reworking materials. They have to identify and fix inconsistencies across tens of thousands of pages. It is little wonder that plants have been notorious for construction delays and cost overruns. To break this infrastructure bottleneck, we need to move away from highly customized engineering towards repeatable, reference-based delivery - while maintaining regulatory standards and engineering accountability. With AI, we can identify tiny documentation inconsistencies and resolve them quickly. By unifying data and simulation across the lifecycle, we ensure complex work remains: Traceable, Audit-Ready, Secure, and Predictable.

The Digital Twin side of this collaboration signals what's in store for large-scale construction and infrastructure, as it leverages technologies such as NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Earth 2 to build a digital version of the nuclear plant before the first shovel hits the ground. And use that as a tool to track progress and spot any potential delays or roadblocks before they happen.

For those worried that leaning on AI tools to help build nuclear power plants might sound like a bad idea, it's something that's already happening - albeit at a smaller scale than what's being outlined here. In its announcement, Microsoft includes a quote from Aalo Atomics about how the existing Microsoft Generative AI for Permitting solution (which is a part of this new collaboration) has reduced this time-intensive process by 92% and saved the company tens of millions of dollars.