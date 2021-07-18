All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ubisoft to reveal new F2P hero shooter set in Tom Clancy universe

Ubisoft will reveal a new F2P Tom Clancy hero shooter tomorrow with crossovers from Splinter Cell, The Division, and Ghost Recon.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jul 18 2021 1:58 PM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Jul 18 2021 3:07 PM CDT
Ubisoft plans to reveal a new Tom Clancy multiplayer FPS tomorrow, and it's likely the leaked BattleCat game.

Ubisoft announces that it will show off a new Tom Clancy shooter tomorrow, July 19 at 2PM EST. The game is believed to be the leaked BattleCat hero shooter, which was said to be free-to-play on consoles, PC, and streaming platforms complete with crossovers across Ubisoft's Tom Clancy franchises. Gamers should expect characters, weapons, and possibly even maps from big mainline IPs like Splinter Cell, The Division, and Ghost Recon.

The teaser is filled with bright colors, and irreverent, punkish aesthetics not unlike Watch Dogs 2. This could suggest a kind of chaotic mashup of games, and new gameplay footage promos clearly show character abilities befit of a hero shooter. One of the characters has a cloak ability and a green watch, which could match up with previous reports of Splinter Cell's Echelon being featured in the FPS game.

Ubisoft to reveal new F2P hero shooter set in Tom Clancy universe 54 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Executives at Ubisoft have confirmed the company will start leaning more into free-to-play experiences to complement so-called "paymium" mainline games. These titles will be monetized similarly as other games in Ubisoft's catalog, utilize live service methodologies to help supplement and diversify revenue streams.

Be sure to tune in tomorrow for the full reveal. Here's a few in-game teases:

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

