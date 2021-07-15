All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
18-year-old to be youngest person in space, joins Blue Origin flight

18-year-old Oliver Daemen is about to become the youngest person in space, will join Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin on July 20.

Published Thu, Jul 15 2021 9:49 PM CDT
After spending $28 million on a ticket aboard Blue Origin and then pulling out at the last minute, it will now see 18-year-old Oliver Daemen become the youngest person in space.

18-year-old to be youngest person in space, joins Blue Origin flight 04 | TweakTown.com

Daemen will become the youngest person in space and enjoy the historic journey with an 82-year-old, who will become the oldest person in space -- they will be joined with Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. Daemen's father leads investment management firm Somerset Capital Partners, using his deep pockets to secure his son the wildest ride this planet has to offer.

Blue Origin said Jose Daemen "paid for the seat and chose to fly Oliver".

Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith said in a statement: "This marks the beginning of commercial operations for New Shepard, and Oliver represents a new generation of people who will help us build a road to space".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

