18-year-old to be youngest person in space, joins Blue Origin flight

18-year-old Oliver Daemen is about to become the youngest person in space, will join Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin on July 20.

After spending $28 million on a ticket aboard Blue Origin and then pulling out at the last minute, it will now see 18-year-old Oliver Daemen become the youngest person in space.

Daemen will become the youngest person in space and enjoy the historic journey with an 82-year-old, who will become the oldest person in space -- they will be joined with Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. Daemen's father leads investment management firm Somerset Capital Partners, using his deep pockets to secure his son the wildest ride this planet has to offer.

Blue Origin said Jose Daemen "paid for the seat and chose to fly Oliver".

Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith said in a statement: "This marks the beginning of commercial operations for New Shepard, and Oliver represents a new generation of people who will help us build a road to space".