One seat on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space trip costs $2.6 million

If you want to take a trip to space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin spacecraft, be prepared to pay at least $2.6 million.

If you heard about space companies opening up space travel to consumers, and you thought you would pick up a ticket - you are going to need at least $2.6 million for a sea on Blue Origin's rocket.

Jeff Bezos' space exploration company Blue Origin is currently auctioning off one of its seats aboard the New Shepard rocket for its first-ever crewed launch that is scheduled to take a place on July 20. Sealed online bidding for the seat began back on May 5, and on May 19 unsealed online bidding has commenced. Essentially, "unsealed online bidding" means that people can see how much the seat is actually going for, and wow, it's not cheap.

So far, the leading bid for a seat on Blue Origins New Shepard is sitting at $2.6 million, but that figure is bound to be topped as the "unsealed online bidding" phase runs through to June 10. If you think that the money from the auction will be going to Bezos, you are wrong. The auction money will "be donated to Blue Origin's foundation, Club for the Future, to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] and help invent the future of life in space."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.