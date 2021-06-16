Someone bid $28 million to sit next to Bezos in his 10 min rocket trip

Someone has bid nearly $30 million to sit next to billionaire Jeff Bezos on the first Blue Origin tourist trip to space.

Blue Origin is founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and recently held an auction for a seat on the first commercial trip to space. The auction was held on June 12, and an undisclosed person bid $28 million for a seat on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket that is scheduled to take its first flight on July 20.

The auction winner will be joining Jeff Bezos on the first flight, along with Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos. So, what will the trip entail? Blue Origin will be sending the New Shepard rocket to the altitude of 62 miles above average sea level where it will then release the capsule containing the tourists. For 10 minutes the tourists will experience weightlessness before the capsule begins to safely decent back down to Earth via a parachute.

