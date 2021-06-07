All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Jeff Bezos, world's second-richest man, is going to space on July 20

Jeff Bezos steps down from his position as CEO of Amazon on July 5, and 15 days later on July 20 he will be going to space.

Published Mon, Jun 7 2021 7:31 PM CDT
Jeff Bezos has announced he will be rocketing up to space on July 20... just 15 days after he resigns as the CEO of Amazon. Jeff will be joined by his brother Mark Bezos, who will be rocketing up to space with him.

In a post on Instagram, Bezos beamed: "Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend".

Bezos has recently been fighting Bernand Arnault and his family for the position of the world's richest person, where at the time of writing Bezos had an estimated net worth of $185.8 billion -- leaving Arnault as the world's richest person with $192.5 billion. Bezos needs some luck before July 20, so that he can fly into space and say he was the richest person the planet when he reached that milestone.

Blue Origin will be flying up the 6-man crew inside of the capsule, with the 59-foot rocket and capsule called the New Shepard. The company has been testing its technology for over 6 years now, with tickets on-board Blue Origin costing $2.6 million -- and some bidding reaching $2.3 million after their announcement.

July 20 is an important date... as it is the day that Apollo 11 landed on the surface of the Moon, on July 20, 1969. I also don't think that Bezos has any performance-related issues in getting to space, Elon... but let's see if you can beat Bezos to space in that time, eh?

