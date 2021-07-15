All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Valve's $399 Steamdeck handheld: a portable PC that plays Steam games

Valve's new Steamdeck is a $399 handheld that plays Steam games at PC perf levels, uses custom AMD APU and comes with a dock.

Published Thu, Jul 15 2021 12:31 PM CDT
Introducing the Steamdeck, a Valve handheld that plays PC games.

Today Valve announced the Steamdeck, a $399 handheld specced to play Steam games. The Steamdeck is marketed as an all-in-one PC handheld and features an AMD mobile APU with a 4-core Zen 2 CPU and an RDNA 2 GPU with 8 CUs alongside 16GB of fifth-generation LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512GB NVMe internal storage, and a 7-inch 1280 x 800 resolution display at 60Hz (full specs below).

"We partnered with AMD to create Steam Deck's custom APU, optimized for handheld gaming. It is a Zen 2 + RDNA 2 powerhouse, delivering more than enough performance to run the latest AAA games in a very efficient power envelope,"Valve says.

There's a built-in headphone jack, a microSD slot, two touchpads alongside two controllers attached to the sides--complete with four programmable grip buttons on the back face--and the system will even include a dock for dedicated TV play. The dock supports HDMI 2.0 output, an ethernet port, one USB 3.1 port, and two USB 2.0 ports. Gamers can also dock the Steamdeck and use it as a PC to play Steam games via DisplayPort 1.4 output.

The Steamdeck will be available starting in December 2021 in three price configurations:

Check below for full official specifications.

