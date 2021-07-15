All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New Quake or Doom on the way? id teases reveals at QuakeCon 2021

id could reveal its new next-gen exclusive shooter at QuakeCon 2021...will it be the rumored Quake reboot or a Doom game?

Published Thu, Jul 15 2021 2:46 PM CDT
id Software might announced its new FPS game at Quakecon 2021.

Today Bethesda outlined what to expect from Quakecon 2021 (August 19-21). The publisher says we can expect "livestreams featuring updates on existing and upcoming games," which could hint at a game reveal.

Recent id Software job listings mention a new FPS exclusively for next-gen consoles and PC, possibly aligning with the recent Quake reboot rumors.

id also says that it has plans for Doom after Doom Eternal's last DLC: "There are many more stories that can be told in the Doom universe because we have built a universe that is deeper than ever. In that universe there are so many games to do," Marty Stratton said in a March interview.

QuakeCon 2021 will be an all-digital stream with lots of content and even some charity fundraising too.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

