New Quake or Doom on the way? id teases reveals at QuakeCon 2021

id could reveal its new next-gen exclusive shooter at QuakeCon 2021...will it be the rumored Quake reboot or a Doom game?

Today Bethesda outlined what to expect from Quakecon 2021 (August 19-21). The publisher says we can expect "livestreams featuring updates on existing and upcoming games," which could hint at a game reveal.

Recent id Software job listings mention a new FPS exclusively for next-gen consoles and PC, possibly aligning with the recent Quake reboot rumors.

id also says that it has plans for Doom after Doom Eternal's last DLC: "There are many more stories that can be told in the Doom universe because we have built a universe that is deeper than ever. In that universe there are so many games to do," Marty Stratton said in a March interview.

QuakeCon 2021 will be an all-digital stream with lots of content and even some charity fundraising too.