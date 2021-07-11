All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

id Software's next FPS may be exclusive to next-gen consoles and PC

id Software is currently hiring to help make a new AAA first-person shooter, and it should be next-gen console/PC exclusive.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jul 11 2021 11:58 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

New job listings hint that id Software's next big first-person shooter will skip PS4 and Xbox One console gens.

id Software's next FPS may be exclusive to next-gen consoles and PC 32 | TweakTown.com

Like practically every other developer in the industry, id Software is currently hiring a bunch of roles to work on new games. News of the openings was passed around by game devs on Twitter, and most of the postings on ZeniMax's job board don't give many clues on what to expect. Except for two.

Job listings for a UI Programmer and Senior Graphics Programmer specifically call for interested candidates who want to "work on legendary id games for PC and next-generation console systems."

id Software is currently hiring 16 people across its Dallas, Texas and its Frankfurt, Germany branches. The positions range from production and art to engine programming (it's possible id is working on a new iteration of id Tech for PS5 and Xbox Series X, or just making the amazing id Tech 7 version even better) to design and production.

Moving away from PS4 and Xbox One consoles is an obvious move for developers making new games. These systems are vastly outdated and the new 7nm+ SoCs, SSDs, and powerful GPU and CPU tech in next-gen hardware simply don't compare to the weaker chips from 2013. Only this time id is owned by Microsoft, so we could see the next project skip PlayStation 5 altogether.

Rumor has it that id Software is working on a new Quake reboot with a female lead, but the studio already has ideas on where it'll take the Doom franchise.

Buy at Amazon

DOOM Eternal: Standard Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.09
$21.72$21.53$25.93
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/11/2021 at 12:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:jobs.zenimax.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.