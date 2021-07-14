All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Video: woman tries exit plane mid-flight, crew duct-tapes her to seat

A now-viral TikTok video has shown a woman duct-taped to an American Airlines seat after she tried to open the plane doors.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Jul 14 2021 5:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

An individual has filmed a woman duct-taped to a an American Airlines plane seat after reportedly having a mental breakdown mid-flight.

TikTok user @lol.ariee was aboard American Airlines Flight 1774 that was heading to Charlotte, North Carolina, from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, when a woman on-board flight began to cause a commotion. @lol.ariee explained in a follow-up video that all flight attendants were running up and down the aisles but weren't telling anyone what the problem was. The pilot of the plane then informed everyone that there was "a bad situation on the plane".

@lol.ariee continued and said that a flight attendant eventually told passengers that a woman was experiencing a mental breakdown and "had an outburst". This "outburst" was an attempt to get off the plane as she was saying, "She was saying, 'I need to get off this plane,' and she went up to the exits and started banging on the doors, saying, 'You need to let me off this plane!'" @lol.ariee said.

Flight attendants attempted to stop the woman, and she was reportedly kicking, biting, and spitting. This reportedly caused the crew to duct-tape her and her mouth to a seat. The video also shows a police officer and a medical professional meeting the passengers as they arrive at the airport. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Video: woman tries exit plane mid-flight, crew duct-tapes her to seat 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Heavy Duty Silver Duct Tape - 5 Roll Multi Pack - 30 Yards x 2 Inch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/14/2021 at 2:40 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com.au, tiktok.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.