Insane video of lighting striking a golf ball mid-air is dropping jaws

A teen working at a driving range in Texas has caught on camera the exact moment a lightning bolt struck a golf ball mid-air.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jul 13 2021 6:19 AM CDT
Sometimes when you pull out your camera to record a friend, you end up recording something that you never intended or weren't expecting to happen. This is one of those moments.

Tomas Gomez, an employee at the TopGolf driving range located in Texas, was smashing some balls with his friends before the bad weather became too much. Gomez struck his last ball out into the rain while one of his friends recorded the shot. The footage shows the ball being hit out into the driving range and then being struck by a bolt of lighting, presumably completely destroyed.

The video has since gone viral on TikTok and has been featured on the TopGolf Instagram page. Gomez said to KSAT-TV, "It could have hit me...It could have hit any of us, Gomes told the news outlet. I heard the thunder and my instinct was to run... It was all a blur. It was actually pretty scary after I was thinking about it for a while." For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:whdh.com, instagram.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

