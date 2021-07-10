New Halo 1 prototype footage shows early third-person gameplay

Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto shows off new Halo CE third-person gameplay footage from the early Macworld prototype build from 1999.

Halo looked a lot different as a third-person shooter back in 1999.

Halo co-created Marcus Lehto just shared new footage of Halo: Combat Evolved's old-school 1999 Macworld build, showing fans what the pivotal shooter looked like 22 years ago. Lehto's short clip gives a closer look at the Forerunner facility shown off during the Macworld demo as well as some footage of Master Chief's sword--yes, Halo CE almost had a carbon sword-knife with a special sheathe on Spartan 117's back.

The Forerunner interiors haven't changed all that much, and die-hard Bungie fans will notice the health/shield UI indicator is a Marathon symbol (This is also seen throughout Halo, including Guilty Spark). The footage also shows a second tank called the Husk, which sits alongside the devastating Scorpion tank that shipped in the final build.

Check below to see the full clip, and below that is another clip showing Halo CE's original arsenal. Then finally we have the 1999 Macworld demo of Halo CE in all of its grainy glory.