All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

New Halo 1 prototype footage shows early third-person gameplay

Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto shows off new Halo CE third-person gameplay footage from the early Macworld prototype build from 1999.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jul 10 2021 3:41 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Halo looked a lot different as a third-person shooter back in 1999.

New Halo 1 prototype footage shows early third-person gameplay 543 | TweakTown.com

Halo co-created Marcus Lehto just shared new footage of Halo: Combat Evolved's old-school 1999 Macworld build, showing fans what the pivotal shooter looked like 22 years ago. Lehto's short clip gives a closer look at the Forerunner facility shown off during the Macworld demo as well as some footage of Master Chief's sword--yes, Halo CE almost had a carbon sword-knife with a special sheathe on Spartan 117's back.

The Forerunner interiors haven't changed all that much, and die-hard Bungie fans will notice the health/shield UI indicator is a Marathon symbol (This is also seen throughout Halo, including Guilty Spark). The footage also shows a second tank called the Husk, which sits alongside the devastating Scorpion tank that shipped in the final build.

Check below to see the full clip, and below that is another clip showing Halo CE's original arsenal. Then finally we have the 1999 Macworld demo of Halo CE in all of its grainy glory.

Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.99
$34.99$39.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/10/2021 at 2:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.