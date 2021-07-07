All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Hubble shows off the skeleton of a breathtaking Whirlpool Galaxy

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has revealed the skeleton of a breathtaking Whirlpool Galaxy, showing off two face-on views.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Jul 7 2021 3:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Hubble is at it again with another breathtaking image that shows off a great comparison between two different light waves of a spiral galaxy.

As NASA explains, the Hubble Space Telescope has captured two extremely different images of the spiral galaxy M51 called the Whirlpool Galaxy. The image located on the left is an image captured in visible light, or the light that humans would see it in if they were floating around in space looking at the galaxy. The visible-light image shows off the galaxy's long arms and the pink star-forming regions littered with blue strands of star clusters.

The image on the right is shot in infrared light, light that humans are unable to see. The infrared image has stripped all of the starlight away from the image and leaves viewers with what NASA describes as "Whirlpool's skeletal dust structure". If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here. If you would like to check out more images released by Hubble, visit this link here.

Hubble shows off the skeleton of a breathtaking Whirlpool Galaxy 01 | TweakTown.comHubble shows off the skeleton of a breathtaking Whirlpool Galaxy 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

Fascinations Metal Earth 3D Metal Model Kits Space Set of 3 Hubble

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.95
$18.95$18.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/7/2021 at 2:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:hubblesite.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.