200 human skeleton remains were found on this beach

Around 200 human skeletons were unearthed at a beach, and analysis showed the people were a mix of women, children, and men.

Published Tue, Jul 6 2021 4:09 AM CDT
Researchers have discovered what is currently believed to be a Christian community's remains that date back to the 6th century.

A team of researchers from the Dyfed Archaeological Trust partnered with the University of Sheffield unearthed more than 200 skeletons that the University of Sheffield said were a mix of children, women, and men. The skeleton remains were found in more than 100 graves at a popular beach in Pembrokeshire. The researchers found that the bodies were positioned so their heads for pointing west and that they weren't buried with any possessions.

Due to the bones being completely submerged in sand, the quality of the bones was found to be very high. Jenna Smith at Dyfed Archaeological Trust, who led the excavation, said the bone preservation is "absolutely incredible". The Dyfed Archaeological Trust said there's "still a significant amount of evidence left to excavate". Adding, there is an "intriguing stone structure which pre-dates the burials" that still needs to be excavated from the site. The bones are being stored in the National Museum of Wales.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:independent.co.uk

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

