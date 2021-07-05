Ivermectin Coin: new crypto will end the pandemic, launches on July 24

There's been one person who has been on top of the COVID-19 pandemic and that is Adam Gaertner, who has now launched Ivermectin Coin -- yeah a cryptocurrency based on the anti-parasitic drug that's used to treat several diseases and can be used as a COVID-19 treatment.

Ivermectin Coin has the very best intentions, with Gaertner pointing out that "The pandemic is not simply a medical matter, either; there is a very significant political angle. You might have noticed. Without total eradication, driven by the people of the world, overbearing government responses will quite surely continue. We must completely eradicate COVID".

It was this very reason why Ivermectin Coin was created -- with Gaertner adding that it is his plan to "unite all of the medical and legal groups, all the world over, with a single purpose: to eradicate this virus, starting on July 24th. The heroic efforts of many of these groups have made impacts; many are alive today that would not have been otherwise".

July 24.

July 24 is the day that the entire world could "effectively achieve pseudo herd immunity" and those who might get infected will recover with early treatment he adds, and that "those around them who may have been exposed, will be protected; and the virus will very rapidly burn out. It will likely take up to a week for the effect to be reflected in PCR test results on national scales. What is more likely, in practice".

Gaertner adds:

"... is that a significant, sharp drop in case numbers will be observed, and the effect will be made plain; from that point forward, it will only be a matter of repeating the effort, perhaps a week later, and hopefully more widely at that point, to effect total eradication".

The last tweet wraps it up perfectly.

All the details about Ivermectin Coin are available in the tweet above, you'll need to go over onto Pancake Swap of course so do this with your own risk obviously.