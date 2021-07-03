All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Take-Two acquisition spree is 'just getting started,' exec says

Take-Two Interactive's buyout spree should continue as it ramps up for its most ambitious slate of video games in history.

Published Sat, Jul 3 2021 4:19 PM CDT
Take-Two Interactive plans to release 62 games in the next 3 years. The company is buying up studios, talent, and tools in order to meet this lofty goal.

Microsoft, Sony, Tencent, EA, and other major publishers are snapping up dev teams left and right. Grand Theft Auto parent company Take-Two is no exception; they've made four big purchases for mobile, 2K Sports, Rockstar Games, and motion capture tech that will power a multitude of future games. The billion-dollar games-maker is planning more strategic acquisitions to fuel its next five years of gaming products across the premium and free-to-play markets.

According to Private Division's Head of Corporate Development & Independent Publishing Michael Worosz, Take-Two's buyout spree will continue. "This is Take-Two's third M&A transaction in the last nine months," Worosz said LinkedIn of the Dynamixyz buyout, "and we're still just getting started."

Read Also: GTA 6 may release in Take-Two's FY2024 (April 2023 - March 2024)

Take-Two Interactive's recent acquisitions

  • October 2020 - Ruffian Games (now Rockstar Dundee) - Undisclosed sum
  • March 2021 - HB Games (acquired by 2K Games label) - Undisclosed sum
  • June 2021 - Nordeus (mobile game dev) - $378 million
  • July 2021 - Dynamixyz (motion capture) - Undisclosed sum

Take-Two's management underlines its acquisition plans for the future.

"During the year, we enhanced our organization for the long-term. We bolstered the depth of our creative teams by hiring more than 700 new developers, including through the acquisition of several talented studios, which will help us expand our capabilities and grow our business," CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a Q4 call.

"We are very optimistic about growth opportunities for FY2022 and beyond. Our long-term development pipeline is the strongest in Take-Two history," CFO Lainie Goldstein said in the same call.

"Fiscal 2021 was a record year for our business. We believe we can establish new record levels in the coming years. We couldn't be excited about our new releases for Fiscal 22 and beyond.

"We are positioning our company for long-term growth."

NEWS SOURCE:linkedin.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

