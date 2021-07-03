Take-Two acquisition spree is 'just getting started,' exec says

Take-Two Interactive's buyout spree should continue as it ramps up for its most ambitious slate of video games in history.

Take-Two Interactive plans to release 62 games in the next 3 years. The company is buying up studios, talent, and tools in order to meet this lofty goal.

Microsoft, Sony, Tencent, EA, and other major publishers are snapping up dev teams left and right. Grand Theft Auto parent company Take-Two is no exception; they've made four big purchases for mobile, 2K Sports, Rockstar Games, and motion capture tech that will power a multitude of future games. The billion-dollar games-maker is planning more strategic acquisitions to fuel its next five years of gaming products across the premium and free-to-play markets.

According to Private Division's Head of Corporate Development & Independent Publishing Michael Worosz, Take-Two's buyout spree will continue. "This is Take-Two's third M&A transaction in the last nine months," Worosz said LinkedIn of the Dynamixyz buyout, "and we're still just getting started."

Take-Two Interactive's recent acquisitions

October 2020 - Ruffian Games (now Rockstar Dundee) - Undisclosed sum

March 2021 - HB Games (acquired by 2K Games label) - Undisclosed sum

June 2021 - Nordeus (mobile game dev) - $378 million

July 2021 - Dynamixyz (motion capture) - Undisclosed sum

Take-Two's management underlines its acquisition plans for the future.

"During the year, we enhanced our organization for the long-term. We bolstered the depth of our creative teams by hiring more than 700 new developers, including through the acquisition of several talented studios, which will help us expand our capabilities and grow our business," CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a Q4 call.

"We are very optimistic about growth opportunities for FY2022 and beyond. Our long-term development pipeline is the strongest in Take-Two history," CFO Lainie Goldstein said in the same call.

"Fiscal 2021 was a record year for our business. We believe we can establish new record levels in the coming years. We couldn't be excited about our new releases for Fiscal 22 and beyond.

"We are positioning our company for long-term growth."