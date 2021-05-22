Take-Two Interactive will release 62 games in the next 3 years

Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive has a massive slate of games ready for the next three years, and a ton of them are mobile games.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

In 2020, Take-Two Interactive confirmed it was working on 93 games. The company will start delivering on this slate throughout this year. Take-Two recently said it plans to release 62 games by the end of April 2024, leaving roughly 31 games for the post-2024 timeline. Not all of the 93 games will actually release and some will be cancelled, but we don't know which ones are deeper 2024-beyond titles and which aren't.

Take-Two wants to launch 21 games in FY2022 (rom now until April 2022) including annualized sports games, re-releases like the Grand Theft Auto V next-gen version on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, mobile games, and a new IP from Gearbox.

Here's a breakdown:

The FY2023-24 period is where things get really interesting. The company says it plans to deliver sequential growth across these two years that exceed the record earnings made during the pandemic-surged FY2021 period. Take-Two made a record $3.5 billion in net bookings and over $2.2 billion from recurrent consumer spending.

There's two big reasons for the massive FY24 forecast: Take-Two will likely make more money simply because it will have a lot more games on the market, including 20 free-to-play monetized mobile games, but also because of the long-term engagement strategies that will be baked into all the games. This will include DLC, post-launch content, and in-game purchases, especially in heavy-hitting annualized sports titles like NBA 2K.

The company is very confident in this pipeline and has made significant team expansions to meet the release goal. Take-Two has hired over 1,500 developers in the last two years, bringing total development headcount to over 5,000 people.

"Looking ahead, we expect to deliver over 40 titles over FY2023 and FY2024, gives us confidence in reaching new record levels of operating levels," the company said in an earnings call.

Read Also: GTA 6 may release in Take-Two's FY2024 (April 2023 - March 2024)