TikTok will soon get 3 minute long videos, three times the length now

TikTok creators will soon be able to shoot and upload videos to TikTok that are longer than one minute. 3 minute videos are coming.

Video length on TikTok is what makes it fantastically easy to browse, but the days of 1-minute videos will soon come to an end as the company is implementing support for 3-minute videos.

Since last December, TikTok has been testing 3-minute videos with its top creators, and perhaps you may have come across one of the videos, as only a select amount of viewers were able to receive the videos. Now, TikTok has announced on its website that it will be rolling out the new feature to everyone "over the coming weeks".

It will be very interesting to see how this new feature is received and, in particular, how it will affect the much respected For You recommendation algorithm. Users that enjoy TikTok for its fast and short content guidelines may now experience an unwanted amount of recommended 3 minute long videos in their For You Page, essentially causing "clutter" in users once clean For You Page.

However, YouTube is an example orientating its algorithm for favoring videos that are around 10 minutes in length, as this gives the platform more viewer retention. It will be very interesting to see if TikTok leans the same way as YouTube and is able to keep its userbase that was inherently created from people who enjoy fast, short, and digestible content.