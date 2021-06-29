All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: The latest on GTA 6: female character, modern setting, release in 2025

Astronomers find the largest comet ever and its shocking massive

Astronomers located a comet that is now the largest comet ever to be discovered. It's 1,000 times bigger than a typical comet.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 29 2021 4:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Astronomers believe they have found the largest comet ever, with estimates putting it 1,000 times bigger than a typical comet.

Astronomers find the largest comet ever and its shocking massive 02 | TweakTown.com

Comets are different from asteroids, as comets have a clear tail that can be seen. Additionally, comets commonly consist of ice, dust, and organic compounds, while asteroids are made of metals and rocky material. Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein of the University of Pennsylvania found what is believed to be the largest comet ever discovered, measuring in anywhere between 60 and 120 miles in diameter. It should be noted that the typical diameter for a comet is 6 miles.

Bernstein said, "We have the privilege of having discovered perhaps the largest comet ever seen - or at least larger than any well-studied one - and caught it early enough for people to watch it evolve as it approaches and warms up. It has not visited the Solar System in more than 3 million years." Astronomers were able to spot the comet 20 astronomical units away from Earth due to how much sunlight it was reflecting, a testament to its immense size.

For more information about this comet, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.45
$4.45$4.49$5.30
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/28/2021 at 10:54 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:digitaltrends.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.