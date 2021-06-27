All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA confirms Ampere A100 PCIe accelerator with 80GB of HBM2e memory

NVIDIA will be offering an 80GB HBM2e version of its Ampere A100 accelerator, with an insane 2TB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Published Sun, Jun 27 2021 9:42 PM CDT
NVIDIA is preparing an even higher-end Ampere GPU beast, with the introduction of the Ampere A100 PCIe accelerator with 80GB of super-fast HBM2e memory.

The GA100 GPU inside of the NVIDIA Ampere A100 PCIe accelerator rocks an incredible 54 billion transistors, on an 826mm die -- with the original A100 offered with 40GB of HBM2e memory, the newly-upgraded A100 rocks double the framebuffer with 80GB of HBM2e memory deployed.

NVIDIA already has an 80GB model of the A100, but that's variant with an SXM connector -- this is the PCIe model, now with 80GB of HBM2e memory. It's not official just yet, but NVIDIA is already referring to the new Ampere A100 PCIe accelerator with 80GB of HBM2e memory -- right on NVIDIA's own Data Center documentation.

As you can see on NVIDIA's own Data Center documentation: the GA100 with 40GB and 80GB HBM2e models with both the SXM and PCI models of the A100 accelerator. We are to expect a huge 2TB/sec of memory bandwidth on the new NVIDIA Ampere A100 PCIe accelerator.

NVIDIA sells the A100 40GB variant for around $15,000 so we should expect the new A100 80GB variant for over $20,000.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

