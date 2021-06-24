MSI's new CMP 50HX MINER GPU: 3584 CUDA cores, 10GB GDDR6 memory

MSI's new CMP 50HX MINER has the same (but cut-down) TU102 GPU as the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, and 10GB of GDDR6 (11GB on RTX 2080 Ti)

MSI has just launched its new CMP 50HX MINER which is the most interesting crypto mining GPU released so far, as it has the same TU104 GPU as the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti -- but with some tweaks.

The new MSI CMP 50HX MINER has the same Turing TU102 GPU as the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, but with less CUDA cores: 3584 CUDA cores on the CMP 50HX MINER, versus the 4352 CUDA cores on the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Another change is that the MSI CMP 50HX MINER has 10GB of GDDR6, versus the 11GB of GDDR6 on the RTX 2080 Ti.

NVIDIA's tweaked Turing TU102 GPU for the MSI CMP 50HX MINER with its 1024 less CUDA cores and 1GB less GDDR6 has lowered power consumption down to 225W -- down from 250W on the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. MSI requires dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors for its CMP 50HX MINER.

MSI is using a blower-style cooler on the CMP 50HX MINER, which should keep the card cool enough when it's doing what it is intended: cryptocurrency mining. There is no display connectivity on the MSI CMP 50HX MINER, even if it looks like a regular graphics card.