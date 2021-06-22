All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The HP Reverb G2 is $400 at Walmart right now

The HP Reverb G2 is one of the highest resolution VR headsets on the market and it can be yours right now for $200 off MSRP.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Tue, Jun 22 2021 8:47 PM CDT
HP's Reverb G2 is one of the highest resolution VR headsets on the market today. The headset usually sells for $599, but Walmart is currently offering a hefty $200 discount on the headset, so it's a great time to buy one if you were thinking about it.

HP's Reverb G2 VR headset boasts dual 2160 x 2160 RGB LCD panels, translating to one of the best visual experiences in a VR headset. The Reverb G2 also includes a pair of off-ear headphones, like those that come equipped on the Valve Index headset.

When HP released the Reverb G2 late last year, the headset received mixed reviews. While the visual experience was just about as good as it gets, the tracking quality didn't get such glorious praise. The Reverb G2 is a Windows Mixed Reality device, which means it gets its tracking from cameras on the headset instead of base stations like SteamVR-based headsets do. HP's inside-out tracking leaves blind spots where it loses the controller tracking at times.

The Reverb G2 is an excellent option for simulation games that don't require motion controllers. Games like Project Cars, Assetto Corsa, MS Flight Simulator, or Star Wars Squadrons need clarity more than anything.

If you've been thinking about getting a Reverb G2, there has never been a better time to buy one than now. Here's the link for Walmart's product page.

HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset

NEWS SOURCES:walmart.com, uploadvr.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

