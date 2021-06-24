All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk's Starlink will be fully operational and global very soon

Elon Musk's Starlink project plans to give high-speed broadband internet to people worldwide and will be fully operational soon.

Published Thu, Jun 24 2021 4:08 AM CDT
If you were planning on getting Starlink and using it, that possibility will soon become available to you as SpaceX has announced global operations will begin this year.

Elon Musk's Starlink will be fully operational and global very soon 01 | TweakTown.com

According to a statement from Starlink's President, Gwynne Shotwell, full operation capabilities will begin in September on a global scale, or at least this is the goal. Shotwell also said that SpaceX has been able to successfully deploy 1,800 Starlink satellites to their operation orbit around Earth. However, as Shotwell explains, there is a lot of regulatory work to do as the company needs regulatory approval from each individual country.

At the moment, Starlink has been approved and is providing internet service to users in eleven countries. Elon Musk also announced that SpaceX had received more than 500,000 preorders for Starlink internet access. SpaceX plans on launching 12,000 Starlink satellites for around $10 billion and also says that it will be able to keep up with the big demand for the service. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

