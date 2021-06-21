All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Final Fantasy IX animated series coming from studio behind 90s ReBoot

Square Enix has reportedly teamed up with Cyber Group Studios to create an animated TV kids show based on Final Fantasy IX.

Published Mon, Jun 21 2021 4:14 PM CDT
Cyber Group Studios, the company behind shows like the 1990s beloved ReBoot series, is producing a new animated series based on Final Fantasy IX.

Square Enix is teaming up with French TV giant Cyber Group Studios to make a new Final Fantasy IX animated show, sources tell Kidscreen. The show is being made for 8-13 year-olds and probably won't have adult themes like Vivi's rather depressing backstory and existential crises--expect more swashbuckling heroism set in a colorful fantasy world.

Cyber Group Studios is set to produce and distribute the show. Square Enix hasn't mentioned anything about a possible Final Fantasy TV show, however it's possible the deal was coordinated by Mitsuko Okamoto, one of Square Enix's new directors that has a background in television.

"I have primarily been involved in content production in the television industry and currently train young artists and creators in my position at a university. My hope is to leverage those experiences to contribute to the development of the creative environment within the Square Enix Group," Okamoto said in an Annual Report.

Final Fantasy IX

kidscreen.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

