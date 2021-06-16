All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hong Kong's leader is 'highly concerned' over leaking nuclear plant

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said her government is 'highly concerned' over nuclear plant in China and its possibel radiation leak.

Published Wed, Jun 16 2021 7:47 PM CDT
If you haven't heard about the nuclear plant having issues in China, well the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant is having a "performance issue" but it is operating under safety parameters.

This is what the French joint operator -- Framatome -- said during a recent media conference, where Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said: "With regards to foreign media reports about a nuclear plant in Taishan, Guangzhou, the Hong Kong government is highly concerned".

The Taishan Nuclear Power Plant is jointly owned by China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group and French multinational electric utility Electricite de France, which is the main owned of Framotome, which also helps operate the nuclear plant.

Electricite de France said on Monday that it was aware of the concentration of "certain rare gases" inside of the primary circuit of reactor No. 1 at the Taishan nuclear plant. The situation is evolving, and if you've watched the HBO show "Chernobyl" then you'll understand that a country -- and especially China -- would be upfront with what is going on at the nuclear plant.

NEWS SOURCE:dailysabah.com

