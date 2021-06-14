Starfield is built on hope, nods to golden age of space exploration

Starfield is a game Bethesda has always wanted to make, and thanks to the Xbox Series X's power and flexibility, they finally can.

Starfield is a deep story-driven RPG built on hope, deep-space voyages across the stars, and a message of interstellar optimism.

For all, Into the Starfield

Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios' first new singleplayer RPG since Fallout 4, has an almost mystical quality about it. The project invokes themes of deep space travel in futuristic, yet somehow-janky ships, bringing to mind a mix of Star Trek's sophisticated tech with Star Wars' gritty style. Add in a spark of hope and Bethesda-level depth and you have Starfield.

We haven't seen Starfield in action just yet, but the developers have given us lots of clues on what to expect. Starfield is a grand sci-fi space fantasy built on the same kind of hope and optimism that led to NASA's moon landing. The fictional Constellation is a celebration of the golden age of spacefaring, bringing to mind NASA's expeditious spirit. Constellation's messaging is a clear callback to Armstrong's legendary quote: "For all, into the Starfield."

Like futuristic Marco Polos, gamers are propelled into the far-away black of deep space to explore, find, and uncover in a universe set 300 years into the future. Freedom is a big part of Starfield--freedom to both explore and choose--and gamers will get lots of customization options that, like Mass Effect, will have a direct impact on gameplay.

The themes are and images also reflective of that age of optimism. A quick look at Starfield's concept art reveals nods to beloved sci-fi artists like John Berkey's exotic deep-future paintings, Star Wars visionary Ralph McQuarrie, and even Syd Mead's more visceral cyberpunk style. There's also shades of the 1970s thrown in with its vibrant Atari-like color scheme.

"When you look up in the sky, there is this drive to know 'what is out there? Are we alone? What are the origins of space and time and all of those things? What role does religion play in some of that as well?' So, we do get into some big questions. I think a game like this is a good place to do that," Howard said in the interview.

Mechanically, Starfield may not be a departure from previous games. "It's like Skyrim in space," he tells The Washington Post.

"For me, Starfield is the Han Solo simulator. Get in a ship, explore the galaxy, do fun stuff," Bethesda managing director Ashley Cheng told WaPo.

And like Han Solo's Millennium Falcon, player ships feel decidedly lived in and worn. There's no gleaming-clean spaceships or glimmering alien technology here.

"This is our first new IP in 25 years. It's a game we've dreamt of playing, and it's only now when we have the hardware, the technology, and the experience to push our creative boundaries even further," Howard said in a recent video.

"It's a next-generation roleplaying game where you'll be who you want, go where you want, experience our stories and forge your own. More than that, Starfield is about hope, about shared humanity, and searching for answers to life's greatest mystery,"Howard said.

What we know about Starfield so far

Singleplayer space epic RPG

Currently in alpha phases

Emphasis on exploration, customization

Constellation (the in-game NASA) is the last group of space explorers

Releasing on November 11, 2022 exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and PC