COLORFUL's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 iGame KUDAN graphics card teased

COLORFUL's new custom iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card is in the oven, and nearly ready to be taken out and the very tiny amount of them that are made will be sold.

The new COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN looks like an utter beast, but we know nothing about it outside of this single picture. QuazarZone forum members discovered the card, and that's the only reason it's even on any of our radars.

The picture was black, but once adjusted (adjusted picture above, the original image below) we can see a gigantic GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. It is definitely a triple-slot card, but it could be even thicker and could be a 3.5- or even 4-slot GPU.

COLORFUL is using a custom hybrid cooling design, where you can use the card with its stock triple-fan cooler or attach it into your custom loop water cooling system. There's a big screen on top of the card, a common thing to see on a high-end COLORFUL graphics card, and what should be triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

We don't know what else to expect from the card just yet, but expect it to be extremely limited in numbers and we should expect the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN to be a China-exclusive graphics card.