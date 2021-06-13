Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay revealed, bots confirmed

Halo Infinite's multiplayer gets a tantalizing sizzle reel showing off a ton of new weapons, grappling hook takedowns, and general PVP chaos.

Halo turns 20 this year, and so does Xbox, so what better way to celebrate than with some Halo Infinite multiplayer footage? 343i showcased the first-ever multiplayer footage today, confirming details like the return of the Gravity Hammer, and new shield-based equipment. You can even grapple onto a flying vehicle and yank an enemy out of it.

The studio also confirmed bots are coming to Halo Infinite's mutliplayer:

"When it comes to gameplay, our goal is to deliver a multiplayer experience that honors classic Halo combat while also offering new players the support needed to jump in and have a great time.

"To that end, we're introducing the Spartan Academy and Spartan Commander Laurette who will help players familiarize themselves with maps, weapons, and equipment. We're also introducing bot matches so players new and old can warm up before they hit the battlefield. We've got more in store for bots and Academy content over time that we look forward to rolling out as the game evolves."

Halo Infinite's multiplayer will be free-to-play on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. No details on monetization were announced. Cross-play between PC and consoles has been confirmed.

Halo Infinite is due out Holiday 2021 for Xbox One, PC, and Series X/S.