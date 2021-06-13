All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay revealed, bots confirmed

Halo Infinite's multiplayer gets a glorious gameplay reveal, showing vehicle chaos, grappling hooks, more...and bots are coming.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jun 13 2021 4:14 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Halo Infinite's multiplayer gets a tantalizing sizzle reel showing off a ton of new weapons, grappling hook takedowns, and general PVP chaos.

Halo turns 20 this year, and so does Xbox, so what better way to celebrate than with some Halo Infinite multiplayer footage? 343i showcased the first-ever multiplayer footage today, confirming details like the return of the Gravity Hammer, and new shield-based equipment. You can even grapple onto a flying vehicle and yank an enemy out of it.

The studio also confirmed bots are coming to Halo Infinite's mutliplayer:

"When it comes to gameplay, our goal is to deliver a multiplayer experience that honors classic Halo combat while also offering new players the support needed to jump in and have a great time.

"To that end, we're introducing the Spartan Academy and Spartan Commander Laurette who will help players familiarize themselves with maps, weapons, and equipment. We're also introducing bot matches so players new and old can warm up before they hit the battlefield. We've got more in store for bots and Academy content over time that we look forward to rolling out as the game evolves."

Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay revealed, bots confirmed 1 | TweakTown.comHalo Infinite multiplayer gameplay revealed, bots confirmed 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES
Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay revealed, bots confirmed 3 | TweakTown.comHalo Infinite multiplayer gameplay revealed, bots confirmed 4 | TweakTown.com

Halo Infinite's multiplayer will be free-to-play on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. No details on monetization were announced. Cross-play between PC and consoles has been confirmed.

Halo Infinite is due out Holiday 2021 for Xbox One, PC, and Series X/S.

Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay revealed, bots confirmed 5 | TweakTown.com
Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay revealed, bots confirmed 6 | TweakTown.com
Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay revealed, bots confirmed 7 | TweakTown.com
Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay revealed, bots confirmed 8 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.54
$19.67$20.26$16.67
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2021 at 2:49 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:halowaypoint.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.