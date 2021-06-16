Microsoft finally announce Age of Empires IV release date for 2021

The time has come, and Microsoft has finally revealed the release date for its highly anticipated Age of Empires IV.

The Microsoft and Bethesda joint E3 broadcast featured many exciting titles, but one that stood out from the rest was Age of Empires IV. The series is beloved by many real-time strategy gamers, and a sequel to Age of Empires III has been highly anticipated for many years now. Microsoft debuted a brand new gameplay trailer that can be seen above, and according to the video's description, Age of Empires IV will be coming will all the bells and whistles gamers have been hoping for.

Microsoft states that Age of Empires IV will come with 4K support, 8 diverse civilizations, 4 distinct campaigns with 35 missions, tools to create custom games, 8-player multiplayer modes, tutorial mode, and a story mode. Microsoft will be releasing Age of Empires IV on October 28th on Windows PC, and it will be included in the GamePass subscription service. Preorders are also available now. Below you will find a quick synopsis of the game by Microsoft.

Microsoft:

The Abbasid Dynasty's focus on technology, powered by their unique landmark-the House of Wisdom-will allow players to choose unique upgrade opportunities. Their unique units include Camel Archers and Riders.

The French were revealed alongside the 100 Years War campaign, allowing players to place themselves in the battles fought between the English and French in the 14th and 15th centuries. The French thrive in trade, with the Chamber of Commerce and Royal Institute landmarks helping strengthen a player's late game. Royal Knights are one of the civilization's special units with a fearsome charge ability.